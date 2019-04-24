This major Portsmouth road will be closed next month

A MAIN road in Portsmouth’s city centre will be partially closed next month, the council has confirmed.

Drivers in the city centre have been told to expect delays while road closures take place in Stanhope Road in May.

From Tuesday, May 7 until Sunday, May 26, the road will be closed southbound, with traffic diverted via Anglesea Road, Winston Churchill Avenue, Holbrook Road and Arundel Street.

During this time there will be parking restrictions on Stanhope Road as well as some closures to Willis Road.

Bus routes will also be affected.

The closure is for the RGB Group's construction of the new Stanhope House, on the corner of Stanhope Road and Commercial Road

Phil Spear, RGB Group's site manager, said: ‘We appreciate this work will cause some delays to traffic in the city centre and are extremely sorry for the inconvenience.

‘We're doing everything we can to minimise disruption and complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.

‘We are asking drivers to avoid the immediate area of the work if at all possible and try to use alternative routes and we're very grateful for everyone's patience and cooperation.’

A full closure of the road will also happen on either Sunday, May 19 or Sunday, May 26.