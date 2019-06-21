This road in Wickham will be closed for two evenings from today

Have your say

RESIDENTS are being reminded that a road in a village will be closed for two evenings over this weekend.

Developer McCarthy and Stone will be carrying out highways improvements on Winchester Road in Wickham today and tomorrow.

Winchester Road, Wickham

The road will be shut between 7pm and 12am on both days, Hampshire County Council has said.

Winchester Road will be closed from Blind Lane to Wickham Square for the road works.

Hants Highways tweeted: ‘A diversion will be in place with traffic routed along the A334, B3035 and A32 around Wickham, Corhampton and Curdridge.’

The highways improvements being carried out by the developer include carriageway remedial works and new road markings.

The works are linked to McCarthy and Stone’s Wykeham Court development in Wickham.

