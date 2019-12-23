Three people injured as car and van collide on main Portsmouth road

Have your say

Three people were injured after a two-vehicle collision in Portsmouth this morning.

A van and car crashed into each other at about 11.10am in Gladys Avenue, North End.

Gladys Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

Police were called out and shut the road while the two vehicles were removed.

Bus services had to be diverted via London Road until the route was reopened.

Three people suffered minor injuries.

READ MORE: Robbers hold Portsmouth shop staff at knifepoint before stealing cash and cigarettes

Join The News' WhatsApp service to get the latest Portsmouth news and sport direct to your mobile phone. To get a daily text alert with the latest headlines, text 'NEWS' to 07393 754804, and add The News as a contact on WhatsApp.

Your number will not be visible to anyone else and you will not receive any marketing messages. Text 'STOP' at any time to stop receiving messages.