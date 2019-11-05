Traffic chaos as accident in Farlington causes queues back to Park Gate on M27

Have your say

DRIVERS are facing gridlock this evening after an accident in Farlington has caused delays back to Park Gate.

A lane and entry slip are blocked on the A2030 and Eastern Road junction due to an accident.

ROMANSE tweeted: ‘#A27 Eastbound - Lane 1 and entry slip road BLOCKED at A2030 Eastern Rd due to RTI, delays back to #M27 J9/A27 #ParkGate.’

Witnesses also reported standstill traffic on the westbound carriageway into Portsmouth.

A commuter told The News: ‘There was fire engine blocking two lanes on the eastbound side and one car had gone into another one. On the westbound side it is standstill.

‘I can’t see an accident but it may be because Portsmouth are playing. It is chaotic.’

A Lakeside office worker said: ‘I popped my journey home into my travel app and could not believe the red lines. There is no point leaving my office in Cosham for the foreseeable future.

‘Who the hell is going to cook my kids' dinner?’