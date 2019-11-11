Traffic chaos as horse on M27 'ran for six miles' along motorway

A RUNAWAY horse with ‘full saddle and stirrups’ broke free along the M27.

Police put a rolling roadblock in place at around midday as they struggled to get the animal in order.

It happened eastbound on Saturday between junction 3-4 at around midday.

Ryan Thompson tweeted: ‘Traffic slow on M27. Loose horse now been caught safe and well.’

He told The News: ‘(It was) Saturday on M27 from junction 1 all the way to Rownhams Services.

There was a rolling oad block at Rownhams Services on the M27 between junction 3-4 while a horse was removed from the carriageway. Picture: Ryan Thompson

‘It had a full saddle and stirrups, and ran for about six miles until it was knackered then stopped. Police led it into Rownhams.’

Romanse, a traffic monitoring service, said: ‘#M27 eastbound - rolling road block at #Rownhams Services whilst a horse is moved from the carriageway, delays back past J2/#A36 #Ower.’

At around 12.20pm Romanse tweeted: ‘#M27 eastbound - rolling road block now CLEARED at #Rownhams Services after a horse was moved off the carriageway, delays remain back past J2/#A36 #Ower.’