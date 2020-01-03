Traffic chaos at major Portsmouth junction after crash

Have your say

A major crash is causing chaos for drivers at a major junction near Portsmouth this afternoon.

The incident is blocking the junction on the A27 near the Portsmouth Marriott Hotel, which links to the M27 and Western Road into Cosham.

Traffic is being diverted at the junction

Emergency services are at the scene.

Portsmouth City Council’s roads team said access from Western Road or M27 to Southampton Road is currently blocked.

Traffic going eastbound on A27 Southampton Road is diverting via the A3 Southampton Road.

Recovery is underway to remove the vehicles from the road.

More to follow.

