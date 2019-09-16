Traffic collision causes delays on M27

Have your say

A TRAFFIC collision is causing delays this morning on the M27.

The incident, which happened westbound between Hedge End and Eastleigh resulted in two lanes being blocked after the crash around 9am.

But Hampshire County Council’s live traffic Twitter feed Romanse reported all lanes have now been cleared.

No injuries have been reported following the incident.

The updated post at 10am said: ‘RTI CLEARED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh, still approx delays of 20 minutes heading back towards J8/A3024 #Bursledon.’