Traffic delays into the city ahead of Portsmouth fireworks on Southsea Common

Traffic delays are being reported around the city this evening (Tuesday, November 5) ahead of the city’s fireworks display on Southsea Common.

Severe delays are being reported on the southbound M275 as well as on Mile End Road and Eastern Road. There have also been delays through North End and Fratton for those travelling through the centre of the city.

It comes ahead of this evening’s free fireworks event on Southsea Common with people travelling in to see it mixing with rush hour traffic.

This evening’s fireworks are due to begin at 7pm, though the event on the common began at 4pm. The event is due to end at 8pm