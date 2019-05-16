Train disruption on Fareham line due to casualty on tracks

Emergency services have been called to a casualty on the train tracks outside of Fareham – causing major disruption on the line.

British Transport Police received a report of a casualty on the tracks at 4:34pm, with emergency services at the scene.

Trains running between Eastleigh and Fareham may be cancelled, delayed or revised, South Western Rail has warned travellers.

A spokesperson for the company said it was arranging ‘replacement transport’ on the line from Hedge End and Botley.

The incident is affecting some trains running from Fareham to Portsmouth.

The disruption is expected until 8pm.