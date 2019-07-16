A PERSON has reportedly been it by a train on the line in Hampshire.

South Western Railway (SWR) have said that the incident happened between Brockenhurst and Southampton and disruption is expected to last for hours.

Train lines have been blocked

All lines through this area have been blocked and trains will be cancelled, delayed or revised until 4pm today.

In a statement on it's website SWR said: ‘We have received reports that a person has been struck by a train. Our response teams are working with the emergency services to assist with the incident.

‘In order to allow emergency services access to the railway all trains in the area will remain at a stand, and the electricity to the track may need to be switched off.

‘For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or see southwesternrailway.com/disruption

‘We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.’