RAIL users are being warned that there are delays due to signalling problems.

Disruption is expected to last on the line between Portsmouth and London Waterloo until 8pm.

The signalling problems are at Haslemere and trains could be delayed by up to 20 minutes.

South Western Railway tweeted: ‘Due to signalling problem at Haslemere trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines. Train services running through this station may be delayed by up to 20 minutes. Disruption is expected until 20:00