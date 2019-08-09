Trains at a standstill across Portsmouth region after power problems

Have your say

POWER failures across the country are causing trains be late and cancelled in the Portsmouth region.

National Rail has reported that power supply problems have caused disruptions to train services across England, with trains to and from Portsmouth being heavily affected.

South Western Railway has delayed some departures from Portsmouth for up to 30 minutes, while other services have also been cancelled.

Thameslink – which operates the Southern Rail service – posted on its website: ‘A failure of the electricity supply in southern England is causing disruption to all services across the Great Northern and Thameslink networks.

‘Services may be cancelled, delayed or revised until the end of the day.

‘The UK Power Network has failed in the large parts of London and the south east.

This has prevented trains from being able to take power and as a result, most trains are currently at a stand.’

Commuters are advised to check their train times before travelling this evening.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.