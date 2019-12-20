Trains between Portsmouth and Surrey cancelled after landslide

Have your say

THE wet weather has caused further travel chaos with a landslide resulting in the cancellation of trains between Portsmouth and Guildford.

The landslide took place this morning at Catherine's tunnel, near Guildford, meaning trains to and from Portsmouth are currently cancelled.

Engineers are still assessing the site and bus replacements are in operation.

Disruption is expected until this afternoon.

The news of the landslide comes as the Met Office have issued a further weather warning which lasts from midnight tonight to 12pm on Sunday.

Landslide near Guildford. Picture: Network Rail Wessex

Forecasters are predicting heavy rain with winds of more than 30mph.