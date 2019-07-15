Trains in Portsmouth delayed by a family of swans on the line

TRAINS running in the Portsmouth area this morning have faced delays – due to a family of swans on the line.

Southern Railway said swans were certainly stubborn customers, initially refusing to be moved from the line delaying a Portsmouth Harbour to Littlehampton service.

The swans were eventually moved off the railway line

Lines reopened at 8.30am but delays have continued through the morning.

A statement from Southern Railway said : ‘Train crew on board the 6.12am Portsmouth Harbour to Littlehampton service had reported a family of swans are on the line, in front of the train.

‘As a result, this service including others within the vicinity were unable to proceed onwards.

‘Despite the driver's best efforts to persuade the swans back to safety, they continued to remain on the tracks and made themselves clear that they didn't want to move.

‘Network Rail response teams were called to site and were required to isolate the line with the attempt to remove the swans. Initially, this proved difficult as the swans were distressed, however, due to the best efforts from staff on site, all swans are now safely on their way home.’