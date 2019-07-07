Trapped passenger freed from vehicle after Hillsea car crash

FIRE crews have attended a road traffic collision on Norway Road in Hillsea.

The crash involved white Hyundai and blue Mini Cooper.

Cosham Fire Station deployed three appliances and a rescue support vehicle. A male in his late thirties had to be freed from the white vehicle and was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital. The casualty was said to be conscious and responsive.

Witnesses have said there was damage to both of the car drivers doors. A family, including a young boy, was in the mini but escaped injury.

Mrs Eileen Stevens, 81, and her husband Jack Stevens live on nearby Merlin Drive and heard the crash.

Eileen said: ‘We have been here 33 years. The last major crash I can remember was almost 20 years ago.

It was quite a shock as it is very unusual to have accidents on this road.’