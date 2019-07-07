Trapped passenger freed from vehicle after Hilsea car crash

FIRE crews have attended a road traffic collision on Norway Road in Hilsea.

The crash involved a white Hyundai and blue Mini Cooper.

Cosham fire station deployed three appliances and a rescue support vehicle. A man in his late 30s had to be freed from the Hyundai and was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital. The casualty was said to be conscious and responsive.

Witnesses have said there was damage to both of the car drivers doors. A family, including a young boy, was in the Mini but they all escaped injury.

Eileen Stevens, 81, and her husband Jack Stevens, live in nearby Merlin Drive and heard the crash.

Mrs Stevens said: ‘We have been here 33 years. The last major crash I can remember was almost 20 years ago.

‘It was quite a shock as it is very unusual to have accidents on this road.’