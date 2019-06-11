Tributes to 'beloved' retired GP who died after crash with lorry in Hampshire

Have your say

A ‘BELOVED’ mum and GP died following a crash with a lorry on the A337 last week.

Annie Baughan, 61, of The Close, Sway, died at the scene of the collision in Brockenhurst on Thursday.

Annie Baughan died last week. Picture: Family Handout/ Hampshire Police

The incident, which happened shortly after 5pm, involved her Skoda Fabia and a lorry.

Today her family have paid tribute to her.

They said: ‘It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Annie Baughan; beloved wife, mum, sister, auntie and a dear friend to so many.

‘Annie was a huge part of community life in Sway and beyond. She practised as a GP in New Milton under her maiden name, Dr Rutherford, until her retirement last year. She is so loved and much missed.’

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Anyone with information about the collision or who may have dash cam footage from the area please contact us on 101, quoting 44190195019.