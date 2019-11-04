Two-car crash on M275 causes delays

Have your say

MOTORISTS faced some delays this morning after a crash on the M275 this morning.

Two cars were involved in an accident on the northbound carriageway heading to Cosham. Both vehicles were moved to the side of the road and traffic officers swept the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘This has been reported as a non-injury collision at 8.22am this morning.’

A witness reported that two cars had crashed into each other and there were delays of 15 minutes.

