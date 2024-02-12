WATCH: Video footage shows aftermath of crash on M275 in Portsmouth
Two cars have collided into each other on a major road in Portsmouth as police attend the scene.
Video footage of aftermath the crash on the M275 Mile End Road has circulated online. It shows two police vehicles and officers speaking to people in the area, with one of the lanes on the route being blocked.
The crash involved a white Volkswagen and a black Mini. It took place this afternoon at 2.30pm this afternoon.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for more details.