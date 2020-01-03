Two cars involved in horrific crash at major Portsmouth junction

Have your say

A major crash caused chaos for drivers at a major junction in Portsmouth this afternoon.

Two cars, a grey BMW and a black Kia Picanto, were involved in the crash – which caused the BMW to flip over onto its top.

Picture: David George

The incident blocked the junction on the A27 near the Portsmouth Marriott Hotel, which links to the M27 and Western Road into Cosham.

Emergency services were at the scene.

Portsmouth City Council’s roads team said access from Western Road or M27 to Southampton Road was blocked.

A BMW after the crash. Picture: David George

Traffic going eastbound on A27 Southampton Road was diverted via the A3 Southampton Road.

Hampshire Constabulary and South Central Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

