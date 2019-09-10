Two lanes blocked after M27 crash

Have your say

DRIVERS heading towards Portsmouth along the motorway this morning faced major delays following a two-car collision.

Two lanes were blocked following an incident on the M27 eastbound at around 8.30am today.

The incident initially closed two lanes of the M27. Picture: Highways England/ROMANSE

The incident at junction 8 for Bursledon saw congestion tailing back to junction 7 for Hedge End.

Blocked lanes were cleared one-by-one and the incident was cleared by 9.20am, but delays still remain for commuters.

An ambulance was also spotted on the scene – it is currently unconfirmed if anyone was seriously injured.

