Two lanes closed after serious accident on A27 near Portsmouth

TWO lanes have been closed by emergency services after an accident on the A27 this afternoon.

The lanes have been closed eastbound after an incident between the M27 Portsbridge roundabout and the A2030 Eastern Road.

One vehicle was involved in the incident, with the driver reportedly ‘shaken’ but not seriously injured.

The third lane was blocked earlier but has now been cleared.

Delays are currently tailing back to Junction 11 of the M27 and the M275.

Emergency services have been called to the scene. Picture: Davey Anscombe

Stagecoach South has said its 700 service between Portsmouth and Chichester is being diverted between Hilsea and Havant while traffic remains.

A spokesman from South Coast Ambulance Service said: ‘This was a single car accident that we were informed about at 3.23pm.

‘The ambulance crew we sent reported that the female driver was shaken, but uninjured.’

