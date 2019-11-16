Two lanes on M3 blocked because of repair works - live updates

Two lanes are blocked in both directions on the M3 this morning because of repair works.

Traffic information service ROMANSE has said that drivers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes in both directions while the barriers are repaired. We will have the live updates for you this morning on traffic – make sure you refresh the page for the latest updates.