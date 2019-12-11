Uber is giving disabled people and elderly voters free rides to polling stations in Portsmouth tomorrow

UBER is offering free rides to and from polling stations across the city for disabled people as well as elderly voters.

The ride-hailing app is working in partnership with local organisations as well as Scope, Whizz-Kidz, Transport for All to help ensure everyone can cast their vote in Thursday’s general election.

An Uber taxi

Trips to and from polling stations in Portsmouth between 7am and 10pm tomorrow will be free up to £10 per trip.

Uber Assist users will be given a special code to access the free rides while new users will be sent one by charities such as Whizz-Kidz, Transport for All and Scope.

James Taylor, head of policy, campaigns and public Affairs at disability equality charity, Scope said: ‘Disabled people often rely on public transport and taxis to get around.

READ MORE: Every school in the Portsmouth area being used as a polling station on December 12 – and which ones are closed

‘When transport is accessible it makes life much easier for disabled people, so it’s great that Uber is continuing to provide accessible options. We’re pleased to support this initiative to help make sure disabled people can get out and cast their vote.’

Uber Assist, which is available in Portsmouth, is regularly used by older people, riders travelling with assistance animals, those who have visual or hearing impairments and riders with foldable wheelchairs.

Jamie Heywood, regional general manager of Uber in Northern and Eastern Europe, added: ‘We’re proud to provide options for people who require additional assistance in more than 15 cities across the UK, including wheelchair accessible vehicles.

READ MORE: When do polling stations open and close in Portsmouth – and how to find your nearest place to vote

‘We believe that everyone should be able to have their say, so we’re delighted to be working with organisations like Scope, Whizz-Kidz and Transport for All to offer free trips to and from the polls this Thursday.’

Kirsty Hoyle, CEO of Transport for All, said: ‘We are pleased to share this opportunity from Uber with our members, a long-standing idea from their team which intends to offer a free and accessible option for disabled and older people to vote in the upcoming election.

‘Too often disabled people are isolated by societal barriers that limit their opportunities to participate in the parts of life that others take for granted and we hope this encourages everyone to get out and vote.’