Update on A3 vehicle fire near Horndean as emergency repairs take place

The fire service have provided an update on a vehicle fire that took place on the A3 near Horndean this morning.

The fire took place at around 8.20am on Saturday, August 16 which led to long delays for drivers. The road was closed while firefighters attended the incident with the fire spreading from the car to a nearby hedgerow on the northbound carriageway.

A spokesperson for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said: “Crews from Havant and Horndean responded to a vehicle on the A3(M) Northbound near Horndean at 8.20am this morning (August 16).

“The fire spread to hedges running alongside the A3(M). Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire to both the car and hedgerow. The stop message came in just after 9am.”

One lane remains closed as emergency repairs take place on the section where the fire was.

AA Traffic News have reported: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to emergency resurfacing repairs on A3 Northbound from A3(M) (Clanfield) to the B2070. This is following a vehicle fire which damaged the road surface.”