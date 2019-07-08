DRIVERS faced long delays on the M27 this morning after a van rolled on to its side, leading to the closure of two lanes.

The vehicle overturned after a westbound crash involving at least three vehicles on the Hilsea flyover, shortly before 8am.

Police held traffic near J12 at Port Solent as a result of the incident and drivers faced delays of 45 minutes, with congestion back to Havant.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said everyone involved in the crash sustained ‘minor’ injuries and was treated at the scene.

The service had an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle at the incident and police at the scene closed two lanes.

If there is a story you think we should be reporting on, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

The incident has caused slow traffic between Port Solent and Havant