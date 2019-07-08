Van overturns on M27 after three-vehicle crash on Hilsea flyover

DRIVERS faced long delays on the M27 this morning after a van rolled on to its side, leading to the closure of two lanes. 

The vehicle overturned after a westbound crash involving at least three vehicles on the Hilsea flyover, shortly before 8am. 

Police held traffic near J12 at Port Solent as a result of the incident and drivers faced delays of 45 minutes, with congestion back to Havant. 

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said everyone involved in the crash sustained ‘minor’ injuries and was treated at the scene. 

The service had an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle at the incident and police at the scene closed two lanes. 

The incident has caused slow traffic (in orange and red) between Port Solent and Havant. Picture: Google Traffic Maps

The incident has caused slow traffic (in orange and red) between Port Solent and Havant. Picture: Google Traffic Maps