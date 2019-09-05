Vehicle fire on M27 causes traffic to be stopped near Fareham

A vehicle fire is causing disruption on the M27 this afternoon.

The incident has happened on the westbound carriageway near Fareham at junction 11 for the A27.

Hampshire County Council’s traffic account Romanse has said that traffic is being held as a result of the fire.

Motorists are being warned that delays are building.

They tweeted: ‘M27 Westbound - All lanes currently being HELD at J11/A27 due to a vehicle fire, delays building on approach.’

Traffic is being held on the M27. Picture: Highways England

