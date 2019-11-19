Video footage shows lorry on the wrong side of motorway after drug-driving arrest

A FIREFIGHTER has spoken of his shock at seeing an HGV on the wrong side of a motorway yesterday.

The driver of an HGV was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving yesterday after a lorry crashed into the central reservation and crossed over into the southbound carriageway, blocking two lanes.

Picture: Hampshire Constabulary/Twitter

Firefighter Tim Debens was driving past later that afternoon when he saw the lorry sat in the southbound carriageway.

He said: ‘My wife and I were driving home from Portsmouth when we saw it.

‘Whoever was driving southbound at that time would have had an almighty shock.

‘I couldn’t really work out the dynamics of the crash, it looked like a particularly unusual incident.

‘It’s frightening to think that there would have been people travelling along when that happened, it could have been so much worse than it was.’

