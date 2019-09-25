Warning to motorists as driver left with injuries after losing control of car on A3

Have your say

MOTORISTS have been warned to ‘slow down’ in the wet weather after a driver lost control of his car on the A3 and ended up in bushes.

The driver was treated for minor injuries after the incident on the southbound carriageway at Liss, leaving one lane closed.

Hampshire Road Police advised drivers to slow down due to the wet weather.

Hants Pol Roads tweeted: ‘A3 southbound at Liss, 1 lane closed. Driver being treated for minor injuries after he lost control of his vehicle in the wet #slowdown.’

