Fire crews rushed to put out a vehicle fire in Waterlooville yesterday in scary scenes

The vehicle fire took place on Wednesday, September 11 just after 2pm at the junction of Purbrook Way and College Road. A hybrid car was engulfed in flames as fire crews from Cosham rushed to put it out.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, September 11 at 2.07pm, two crews from Cosham fire station responded to reports of a vehicle on fire at the junction Purbrook Way to College Road, Waterlooville.

“The hybrid car was 75% damaged by fire and crews used one hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus, a gas monitor and located the hybrid battery, which was not involved in the fire.”

There were no injuries reported for the incident.

Watch the video embedded in this article to see fire crews rushing to the scene.