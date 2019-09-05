Watch the horrifying moment a boat crashes into Portsmouth's Camber Docks

A JETTY and a number of boats have reportedly been damaged or destroyed after a ship crashed into the Camber Docks this morning.

Footage shows a vessel called the Sharon Vale crashing into the docks at around 11.45am this morning.

Red vessel the Sharon Vale can be seen smashing into a much smaller vessel with the name Rosina on the side and the gangway. Picture: @_pocket_rockets

The 78ft-long guard boat careered into docks near RS Divers’s building, colliding with almost half a dozen boats in the process.

Lynn Reed, landlady at The Bridge Tavern, was outside when it happened.

She said: ‘The ship was coming back in for refuelling before coming out, but was facing the wrong way.

Picture: @_pocket_rockets

‘As it turned around it crashed into the harbour wall and a few boats along the way – it was a bit like bumper cars.

‘There were a few smaller craft and one looks like it was completely destroyed, but nobody was hurt.’

According to the public and others around the harbour, the incident was caused by a problem with the vessel's gears.

It has since been towed around to corner of the Camber.

Caroline Gravier, who works for fishing firm Viviers, said: ‘I saw the aftermath once it had happened.

‘There is a lot of damage to the jetty and a couple of the boats that were caught up in the incident.

‘I’ve been here for 17 years and this is the first time I have seen something like this happen.’