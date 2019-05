Have your say

A road has been closed in Waterlooville after an incident this evening.

Hulbert Road is shut westbound while emergency services attend the incident, which has led to lengthy traffic delays.

Drivers are queuing back onto the A3(M), with the sliproad at junction 3 northbound blocked.

The road is closed at the junction with Frendstaple Road and Tempest Avenue.

More details to follow.