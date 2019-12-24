The family of a man killed in a crash in Hampshire have paid tribute to him.

Harry Turner, of Jacobs Gutter Lane in Totton, died when his white Vauxhall Insignia crashed into a tree on Longwood Road, in Owslebury, just after midnight on December 17.

Harry James Turner was killed in a crash on December 27. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary/Family handout

Today the 29-year-old’s family told how his death had left them ‘utterly heartbroken’.

In a statement they said: ‘We cannot find the words to express the pain we feel. Harry was a very outgoing, passionate young man and lived his life to the full, making many friends along the way.

‘Anyone that knew Harry will remember his caring, compassionate personality and his unique sense of humour.

‘Our shining star will be deeply missed by all of those who knew him.

‘Harry will forever have a place in our hearts and his memory will live on through us all, as a beloved son, brother, proud uncle and friend.

‘We’d like to say thank you for the love and support we have received from those close to us, but, at this early stage, we kindly request we are allowed to grieve in private during this difficult time.’

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone with any information can call police on 101, quoting 44190452045. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.