'We will love you forever': Tribute paid to pedestrian hit by car two days before Christmas

Tributes have been paid to a pedestrian who was killed after being hit by a car in Hampshire.

James Smith, from Andover, was involved in a collision with a Jaguar on Charlton Rosad at about 6.40pm on December 23.

Today the 38-year-old’s family paid tribute to him.

In a statement, they said: ‘A father, son, brother, uncle and a friend.

‘You will be sadly missed by all that truly knew you. A kind, caring, sensitive and beautiful boy.

‘We will love you forever and always.’

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and have asked anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 44190460421. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.