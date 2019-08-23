When are the last trains from Portsmouth after Victorious Festival 2019?

VICTORIOUS Festival has arrived and promises a weekend of good times and music. 

The event has kicked off on Southsea Common and will run until Sunday night. 

Thousands of people are expected to descend on Portsmouth over the coming days for the festival. 

If you are planning on travelling to the city for Victorious by train, South Western Railway are putting on additional services in the evening for the festival. 

Here's what you need to know about the last trains:  

Friday 

If you are getting the train from Portsmouth and Southsea station, the last trains to the following are: 

Havant – 11.32pm

Rowlands Castle – 11.32pm 

Petersfield – 11.32pm

Fareham – 11.51pm 

Portchester – 11.51pm 

Hedge End – 11.51pm 

Eastleigh – 11.51pm 

Winchester - 11.51pm 

Brighton – 10.44pm 

London Waterloo – 10.24pm 

Saturday 

The last trains from Portsmouth and Southsea station on Saturday to the following are: 

Havant – 11.48pm

Rowlands Castle – 11.48pm 

Petersfield – 11.48pm

Fareham – 11.44pm 

Portchester – 11.44pm 

Hedge End – 11.44pm 

Eastleigh – 11.44pm 

Winchester - 11.44pm 

Brighton – 10.44pm 

London Waterloo – 10.24pm 

Sunday 

The last trains from Portsmouth and Southsea station on Sunday to the following are: 

Havant – 11.15pm

Rowlands Castle – 10.52pm 

Petersfield – 10.52pm

Fareham – 11.45pm 

Portchester – 11.45pm 

Hedge End – 11.45pm 

Eastleigh – 11.45pm 

Winchester - 10.22pm 

Brighton – 10.05pm 

London Waterloo – 10.37pm 