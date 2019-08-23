When are the last trains from Portsmouth after Victorious Festival 2019?

Have your say

VICTORIOUS Festival has arrived and promises a weekend of good times and music.

The event has kicked off on Southsea Common and will run until Sunday night.

Thousands of people are expected to descend on Portsmouth over the coming days for the festival.

If you are planning on travelling to the city for Victorious by train, South Western Railway are putting on additional services in the evening for the festival.

Here's what you need to know about the last trains:

Friday

If you are getting the train from Portsmouth and Southsea station, the last trains to the following are:

Havant – 11.32pm

Rowlands Castle – 11.32pm

Petersfield – 11.32pm

Fareham – 11.51pm

Portchester – 11.51pm

Hedge End – 11.51pm

Eastleigh – 11.51pm

Winchester - 11.51pm

Brighton – 10.44pm

London Waterloo – 10.24pm

Saturday

The last trains from Portsmouth and Southsea station on Saturday to the following are:

Havant – 11.48pm

Rowlands Castle – 11.48pm

Petersfield – 11.48pm

Fareham – 11.44pm

Portchester – 11.44pm

Hedge End – 11.44pm

Eastleigh – 11.44pm

Winchester - 11.44pm

Brighton – 10.44pm

London Waterloo – 10.24pm

Sunday

The last trains from Portsmouth and Southsea station on Sunday to the following are:

Havant – 11.15pm

Rowlands Castle – 10.52pm

Petersfield – 10.52pm

Fareham – 11.45pm

Portchester – 11.45pm

Hedge End – 11.45pm

Eastleigh – 11.45pm

Winchester - 10.22pm

Brighton – 10.05pm

London Waterloo – 10.37pm