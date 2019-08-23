When are the last trains from Portsmouth after Victorious Festival 2019?

VICTORIOUS Festival has arrived and promises a weekend of good times and music.
The event has kicked off on Southsea Common and will run until Sunday night.
Thousands of people are expected to descend on Portsmouth over the coming days for the festival.
If you are planning on travelling to the city for Victorious by train, South Western Railway are putting on additional services in the evening for the festival.
Here's what you need to know about the last trains:
Friday
If you are getting the train from Portsmouth and Southsea station, the last trains to the following are:
Havant – 11.32pm
Rowlands Castle – 11.32pm
Petersfield – 11.32pm
Fareham – 11.51pm
Portchester – 11.51pm
Hedge End – 11.51pm
Eastleigh – 11.51pm
Winchester - 11.51pm
Brighton – 10.44pm
London Waterloo – 10.24pm
Saturday
The last trains from Portsmouth and Southsea station on Saturday to the following are:
Havant – 11.48pm
Rowlands Castle – 11.48pm
Petersfield – 11.48pm
Fareham – 11.44pm
Portchester – 11.44pm
Hedge End – 11.44pm
Eastleigh – 11.44pm
Winchester - 11.44pm
Brighton – 10.44pm
London Waterloo – 10.24pm
Sunday
The last trains from Portsmouth and Southsea station on Sunday to the following are:
Havant – 11.15pm
Rowlands Castle – 10.52pm
Petersfield – 10.52pm
Fareham – 11.45pm
Portchester – 11.45pm
Hedge End – 11.45pm
Eastleigh – 11.45pm
Winchester - 10.22pm
Brighton – 10.05pm
London Waterloo – 10.37pm