WIGHTLINK has announced that a number of tomorrow morning’s ferry services have been cancelled due to staff illness.

A tweet released by the company stated: ‘Due to the sickness of an essential member of our crew the 06.20 and 08.30 sailings from Portsmouth and the 07.25 and 10.30 sailings from Fishbourne have been cancelled on Wednesday November 13.’

Wightlink have apologised for any inconvenience.