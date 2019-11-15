Woman arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after three-vehicle crash on Portsmouth bridge

Have your say

A 32-YEAR-OLD woman has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a three-vehicle crash on a Portsmouth bridge during rush hour.

One person had to be taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital after the collision in Burrfields Road at about 8.30am today.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said the crash involved a Mazda, a Ford Transit van and a Mercedes Sprinter van.

The 32-year-old woman who was arrested, who comes from Portsmouth, was driving the Mazda.

A spokeswoman for South Central Ambulance Service, who were called to the scene at 8.45am, said: ‘We sent to the scene an ambulance crew and one patient was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.’

One person has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Burrfields Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Google Street View

The extent of the patient’s injuries are unknown.

