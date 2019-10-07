Woman cut free from car after Hayling Island crash

A WOMAN has had to be cut free from a car after a crash on Hayling Island.

Emergency services were called at 6.58am this morning to the two vehicle crash on Manor Road. Fire crews from Hayling Island, Cosham and Havant attended the incident in which a female had to be cut free from one of the vehicles after becoming trapped.

The collision involved a Mercedes and Vauxhall Insignia.

Two people are reported to have sustained “minor injuries”. Police have said that the road is currently shut but ‘”will reopen in the next 15 minutes”.