HAVANT ROAD was blocked in both directions earlier this evening after a crash in which a woman had to be cut free from her vehicle.

Fire crews from Havant and Cosham attended the three car crash on the A259 which was blocked between the A27 Havant By-pass and Selangor Avenue.

Once freed, the woman was taken to hospital for treatment. The crash also resulted in long delays delays on the B2148 approach road.

We are awaiting further details from the police about the incident.

