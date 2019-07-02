Woman suffers minor injury after four-car crash on Eastern Road in Portsmouth

A woman suffered a minor injury after a four-car crash in Portsmouth this morning.
Emergency services were called at about 10.30am to reports of the collision on Eastern Road southbound, at the junction to Burrfields Road.
A South Central Ambulance Service spokesperson said all the drivers and passengers were out of their vehicles by the time emergency services arrived.
A female driver complained of chest pain after hitting the steering wheel and was treated at the scene by paramedics.
