Woman suffers minor injury after four-car crash on Eastern Road in Portsmouth

A woman suffered a minor injury after a four-car crash in Portsmouth this morning.

Emergency services were called at about 10.30am to reports of the collision on Eastern Road southbound, at the junction to Burrfields Road.

Eastern Road. Picture: Google Maps

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesperson said all the drivers and passengers were out of their vehicles by the time emergency services arrived.

A female driver complained of chest pain after hitting the steering wheel and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

