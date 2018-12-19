Trains between Portsmouth Harbour and Fratton cancelled this morning 

PEOPLE travelling on trains between Portsmouth Harbour and Fratton are being warned their journeys could be cancelled this morning.

A points failure between the two stations means there is disruption that is expected to last until 11am, Southern Railway has confirmed.

The problem means trains are currently unable to call at Portsmouth and Southsea, as well as Portsmouth Harbour while engineers try to resolve the problem.

To keep services moving, tickets are being accepted at no extra costs on South Western Railway and Great Western Railway services between Fratton and Portsmouth Harbour.

A statement on Southern Railway’s website stated: ‘Network Rail have advised that a set of their points have failed and so there is presently no access to Platform 5 at Portsmouth Harbour stations.

‘Because of fewer platforms available to terminate trains at this station, and limited space to do so at Portsmouth and Southsea, some southern services are terminating and will restart at Fratton to allow South Western and Great Western Railway trains to run to these stations.

‘Points are movable sections of track which allow trains to move from one line to another. When they fail it means that trains are unable to switch between tracks and access other lines.’

People are being urged to allow more time for journeys.