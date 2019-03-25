Pompey are reportedly battling for Hartlepool youngster Conner Rennison.

According to website Teamtalk, the Blues have the 16-year-old on their radar.

But Pompey are facing significant competition in the race for Rennison’s signature.

The midfielder is not under contract at the Pools and free to leave in the summer.

Premier League outfit Newcastle are supposedly keen on the fledgling talent, along with north-east rivals Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

Championship sides Leeds, Bristol City and Hull have also been linked to Rennison, as well as Barnsley.

On Hartlepool’s website, Rennison is described as a ‘very forward-thinking and attack-minded midfielder who covers a lot of ground and has impressed since joining the club three years ago.’

Last summer, Pompey recruited Petar Durin and Eoin Teggart to join the Academy for undisclosed fees from Atalanta and Cliftonville, respectively.