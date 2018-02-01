Transport group is given a big boost

A CHARITY that provides community transport has received a welcome boost from a performance group.

ICANGO provides free transportation for elderly and disabled residents, operating its fleet of minibuses from St Faith’s Church in Lee-on-the-Solent.

Ukelele group the Strummers adopted ICANGO as its charity for 2017 – presenting a cheque to the group following the death of Alan Haxwell, who was not only a member of the Strummers but also one of the minibus drivers.

Adrian Groves from ICANGO said: ‘The death of Alan Haxwell was a great sadness to both our organisations and he will be sorely missed, but to raise this wonderful amount in his memory will ensure his memory will live on.

‘The amount, kept secret from me, was astounding and added to the £1,000 previously received, which was very welcome.

‘To maintain the support to the community that we do is quite costly albeit very rewarding.

For more information go to stfaithslee.org/icango.