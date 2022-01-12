A27 traffic update: Delays on A27 between Worthing and Brighton after crash plus latest updates on M27, M3, A27, A3(M) M275 and more
FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates on roads across the Portsmouth area.
Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
Read More
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as the M25 and M3 for Christmas travel.
We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.
SEE ALSO: Concerns raised over the number of vulnerable children in Portsmouth abusing drugs and alcohol
Two lanes have been closed on the A27 eastbound between A283 and A270 in West Sussex.
It is causing delays.
You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Wednesday, 12 January, 2022, 09:04
- Delays on A27
Two lanes blocked on the A27
Goldsmith Avenue reopens after the earlier crash
Goldsmith Avenue remains closed
AA Traffic map is still showing that Goldsmith Avenue remains closed both ways between Fratton Way and Frogmore Road.
These are the roads with the heaviest traffic
There is heavy traffic in both directions on Winter Road.
AA Traffic also reporting very slow traffic on Priory Crescent as well as on Milton Road.
There are also delays on Eastern Road.
Here’s what the traffic is looking like
There is heavy traffic on Goldsmith Avenue, but also on Milton Road and Rodney Road.
Here is what is causing the closure
Goldsmith Avenue is closed due to a serious crash.
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car, police have said.
Goldsmith Avenue is closed in both directions
But some lanes have now reopened
ROMANSE added that one lane has since reopened.
But there are heavy delays heading back towards Fareham.