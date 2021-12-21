Stonehenge sees thousands of visitors every year as they celebrate the winter solstice and the event will take place this year on the morning of Wednesday, December 22.

The event may be subject to change due to public health advice and Government guidance but drivers have been asked to plan ahead if they wish to travel on the A303.

Motorists have been warned to avoid the A303 due to the winter solstice.

English Heritage will be live streaming the sunrise and due to limited parking on-site, visitors have been urged to use public transport.

The Monument Field will be opened at approximately 7.45am tomorrow morning and dependent on light levels, will close at 10am.

To assist the flow of traffic both before and after the event, a 40mph speed limit will be applied on the A303 between the Countess roundabout and Longbarrow roundabout, with the lay-bys closed in between.

Gareth Price, National Highways’ Emergency Planning Officer for the South West, said: ‘As we have done for previous solstice events, traffic management will be in place for safety and to keep disruption to a minimum, and we advise all road users to check our traffic and travel information channels, plan their journeys and allow plenty of time.’

Winter Solstice occurs when the North Pole reaches its maximum tilt away from the sun and the event is marked as the symbolic death and rebirth of the sun.

Cultures such as Paganism will see followers travel to Stonehenge in Wiltshire to celebrate the winter solstice as they pay their tributes to the sun.

Drivers can obtain up-to-the-minute travel information by following @HighwaysSWEST on Twitter, by visiting www.trafficengland.com, or by phoning the Highway England Information line on 0300 123 5000.

For more information on this year's winter solstice, please visit the English Heritage website.

