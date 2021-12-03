Cars and motorcycle damaged in 2 separate incidents around the corner from each other in Portsmouth
CARS and a motorcycle have been damaged in two separate incidents in Portsmouth that took place at the same time, just around the corner from each other.
Photographs sent to The News by a reader show a car crash in Green Road that happened at around 12.40pm today (December 3).
At the same time a motorcycle crashed in Eldon Road.
It is not known yet if there were any injuries.
Hampshire police have been contacted for more information.