Cars and motorcycle damaged in 2 separate incidents around the corner from each other in Portsmouth

CARS and a motorcycle have been damaged in two separate incidents in Portsmouth that took place at the same time, just around the corner from each other.

By Fiona Callingham
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 2:53 pm
Car crash in Green Road, Portsmouth, on December 3, 2021. Picture: @_pocket_rockets

Photographs sent to The News by a reader show a car crash in Green Road that happened at around 12.40pm today (December 3).

At the same time a motorcycle crashed in Eldon Road.

A motorcycle crash in Eldon Road, Portsmouth, on December 3, 2021. Picture: @_pocket_rockets

It is not known yet if there were any injuries.

Hampshire police have been contacted for more information.

