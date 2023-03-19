Hampshire County Council has implemented the regulations to improve safety and reduce congestion. The decision was made at a meeting on March 9.

Councillor Rob Humby, Conservative, of Bishops Waltham ward, said: ‘It is important that we have a policy to underpin the County Council’s enforcement activity which aims to ensure road users respect and adhere to restrictions where they apply on the highway.

‘The measures are introduced for very good reasons and encouraging compliance with highway laws will help to support road safety, minimise delay and inconvenience by keeping traffic moving, including enabling priority access for public transport and to encourage people to walk and cycle more.’

In Fareham, School Keep Clear markings will be made outside Portchester Community School in White Hart Lane. These markings will also be implemented in Hart Plain Avenue outside Hart Plain Infant and Hart Plain Junior Schools, as well as Cowplain School.

The council will operates the enforcement measures themselves. These works are in line with guidance from the Department for Transport.

Police will continue to have the power to enforce all highways laws. Hampshire County Council was granted powers to enforce the restrictions in July 2022 by the secretary of state for transport.