Delays building on M27 near Burseldon due to broken down vehicle

DELAYS are building on the M27 this morning due to a broken down vehicle.

By Fiona Callingham
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 7:33 am
Updated Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 7:33 am

One lane westbound at junction eight has been blocked as a result.

In a tweet Hampshire traffic monitoring system said: ‘M27 Westbound - one lane BLOCKED at J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to a broken vehicle, delays building already.’

