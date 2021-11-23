Delays building on M27 near Burseldon due to broken down vehicle
DELAYS are building on the M27 this morning due to a broken down vehicle.
One lane westbound at junction eight has been blocked as a result.
In a tweet Hampshire traffic monitoring system said: ‘M27 Westbound - one lane BLOCKED at J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to a broken vehicle, delays building already.’