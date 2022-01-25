Delays easing on M3 after multi-vehicle crash near Eastleigh

HEAVY delays formed on the M3 near Eastleigh due to a road traffic incident.

By Charlotte Hawes
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 8:40 am

One lane was blocked on junction 13/A335 as a result, causing heavy delays to build on the M27.

In a tweet, traffic monitoring system Romanse, said: '#M3 Northbound - one lane BLOCKED at J13/A335 #Eastleigh due to a multi-vehicle RTI, heavy delays starting to build back onto the #M27. '

The lane has now been cleared and the heavy delays are beginning to ease.

