Delays now easing on M27 near Fareham due to broken down vehicle
DELAYS on the M27 near Fareham are now easing after a blocked lane was cleared.
One westbound lane was closed on the motorway by junction 11 after a van broke down on the slip road.
According to traffic monitoring system Romanse, delays started forming at around 8.15am.
In a tweet Romanse said: ‘#M27 Westbound - one lane BLOCKED on the exit slip for J11/A27 #Fareham due to a broken down van, short delays building.’
All lanes are now cleared.
Romanse added: ‘#M27 Westbound - all lanes now CLEARED on the exit slip for J11/A27 #Fareham due to an earlier broken down van, short delays easing.’