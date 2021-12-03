Delays now easing on M27 near Fareham due to broken down vehicle

DELAYS on the M27 near Fareham are now easing after a blocked lane was cleared.

By Fiona Callingham
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 8:39 am
Updated Friday, 3rd December 2021, 9:34 am

One westbound lane was closed on the motorway by junction 11 after a van broke down on the slip road.

According to traffic monitoring system Romanse, delays started forming at around 8.15am.

In a tweet Romanse said: ‘#M27 Westbound - one lane BLOCKED on the exit slip for J11/A27 #Fareham due to a broken down van, short delays building.’

All lanes are now cleared.

Romanse added: ‘#M27 Westbound - all lanes now CLEARED on the exit slip for J11/A27 #Fareham due to an earlier broken down van, short delays easing.’

Picture: habibur rahman

