One westbound lane was closed on the motorway by junction 11 after a van broke down on the slip road.

According to traffic monitoring system Romanse, delays started forming at around 8.15am.

In a tweet Romanse said: ‘#M27 Westbound - one lane BLOCKED on the exit slip for J11/A27 #Fareham due to a broken down van, short delays building.’

All lanes are now cleared.

Romanse added: ‘#M27 Westbound - all lanes now CLEARED on the exit slip for J11/A27 #Fareham due to an earlier broken down van, short delays easing.’

